 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Earned Versus Average Worker Compensation In 2021
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2022 3:47pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Earned Versus Average Worker Compensation In 2021
  • Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger has earned 1,711 times as much as the average worker at the U.S. chipmaker since he joined in February 2021.
  • Former CEO Bob Swan had earned 217 times more than the average Intel employee in 2020.
  • Gelsinger earned $178.6 million in 2021, with stock awards accounting for 79% of his total compensation, 698% higher than Swan's 2020 pay.
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook earned 1,447 times the average employee's salary at the tech giant in 2021. 
  • Gelsinger showcased a turnaround strategy for Intel to regain its dominance in the semiconductor industry just after taking charge.
  • Recently, Intel revealed a $88 billion investment plan spanning six European Union countries.
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 1.74% at $54.34 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

TSMC, Samsung Seek To Be Part Of $52B Chip production Boosting Plan
Intel Whale Trades For March 25
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Market Up Modestly On Deal Between The U.S. And EU
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Friday, March 25
Russia-Ukraine Crisis Could Further Jeopardize Ongoing Semiconductor Chip Crisis: CNBC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com