Here's How Much Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Earned Versus Average Worker Compensation In 2021
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger has earned 1,711 times as much as the average worker at the U.S. chipmaker since he joined in February 2021.
- Former CEO Bob Swan had earned 217 times more than the average Intel employee in 2020.
- Gelsinger earned $178.6 million in 2021, with stock awards accounting for 79% of his total compensation, 698% higher than Swan's 2020 pay.
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook earned 1,447 times the average employee's salary at the tech giant in 2021.
- Gelsinger showcased a turnaround strategy for Intel to regain its dominance in the semiconductor industry just after taking charge.
- Recently, Intel revealed a $88 billion investment plan spanning six European Union countries.
- Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 1.74% at $54.34 on the last check Wednesday.
