Jacobs Engineering To Redevelop South Brooklyn Marine Terminal
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) has been selected by Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) and BP plc (NYSE: BP), for the detail design of New York's South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT). Financial terms not disclosed.
- The facility in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, will serve as an operations and maintenance base and staging and assembly port for wind turbine installation.
- The site redevelopment will transform more than 70 acres of underutilized property in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn into a working waterfront.
- Engineering and design began in March 2022, with construction to start at SBMT during the second half of 2023.
- Price Action: J shares are trading higher by 0.43% at $139.34 on the last check Wednesday.
