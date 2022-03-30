 Skip to main content

Health Canada Approves NanoVibronix's PainGuard, UroGuard As Licensed Devices
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2022 11:16am   Comments
  • NanoVibronix Inc's (NASDAQ: NAOV) PainGuard and UroGuard have been approved by Health Canada / Santé Canada as licensed medical devices.
  • The products are offered as private label products through Ideal Medical International Limited.
  • "This license clears the way for our distribution partner, Ideal Medical, to accelerate the distribution of our products in Canada, another catalyst for our potential future growth and international expansion," said Brian Murphy, CEO of NanoVibronix. "According to the Canadian Pain Task Force, nearly eight million, or one in four Canadians aged 15 or older live with chronic pain."
  • Related: NanoVibronix, Medina Ink Distribution Pact For Ultrasound Devices In Europe.
  • NanoVibronix is focused on developing medical devices utilizing its patented low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. 
  • The Company's primary products include PainShiel and UroShield, portable devices suitable for administration at home.
  • Price Action: NAOV shares are up 33.7% at $1.21 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

