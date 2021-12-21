NanoVibronix, Medina Ink Distribution Pact For Ultrasound Devices In Europe
NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) has commenced sales in Europe by signing a distribution agreement with Medina Healthcare Ltd for UroShield and PainShield devices.
- UroShield is an ultrasound-based product designed to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm on indwelling urinary catheters and increase antibiotic efficacy, ultimately reducing the incidence of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI).
- UroShield is also intended to decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.
- PainShield is an ultrasound device consisting of a reusable driver unit and a disposable patch.
- PainShield delivers a localized ultrasound effect to treat pain and induce soft tissue healing in a targeted area while keeping the level of ultrasound energy at a safe and consistent level.
- Price Action: NAOV shares are up 2.84% at $1.07 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
