NanoVibronix, Medina Ink Distribution Pact For Ultrasound Devices In Europe
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 3:15pm   Comments
NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) has commenced sales in Europe by signing a distribution agreement with Medina Healthcare Ltd for UroShield and PainShield devices.

  • UroShield is an ultrasound-based product designed to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm on indwelling urinary catheters and increase antibiotic efficacy, ultimately reducing the incidence of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI). 
  • Related: NanoVibronix Shares Gain As PainShield Shows Effectiveness In Treating Soft Tissue Pain.
  • UroShield is also intended to decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.
  • PainShield is an ultrasound device consisting of a reusable driver unit and a disposable patch. 
  • PainShield delivers a localized ultrasound effect to treat pain and induce soft tissue healing in a targeted area while keeping the level of ultrasound energy at a safe and consistent level.
  • Price Action: NAOV shares are up 2.84% at $1.07 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts General

