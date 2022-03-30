 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Grab Loses Its Tech Lead To This Crypto Gaming Startup
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2022 9:27am   Comments
Share:
Grab Loses Its Tech Lead To This Crypto Gaming Startup
  • Grab Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: GRAB) technology head quit the ride-hailing and food-delivery company after seven years to lead a new cryptocurrency gaming venture, Bloomberg reports.
  • Wui Ngiap Foo, in charge of Grab's mobility-services fleet, would depart on March 31. Foo looked to join crypto gaming startup, Ethlas, as CEO and co-founder in the upcoming week.
  • Foo was a key member of Grab's leadership team, helping in its combination with Uber Technologies Inc's (NYSE: UBER) Southeast Asia business in 2018 and later leading its Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) collaboration. 
  • Grab battled intensifying investor scrutiny over its growth prospects and high cash burn. 
  • Grab's shares have lost more than half their value since its public debut, compounded by a sharp market decline and a dismal earnings report.
  • Price Action: GRAB shares traded lower by 2.05% at $3.82 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRAB)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Instacart Cuts Valuation By 40%: Bloomberg
23 Stocks That Have Sold Off Hard Since The Russia-Ukraine War Began
43 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Down 170 Points; Gogo Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com