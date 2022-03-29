ClearSign Bags Initial Order For Multi Heater Project From California Refinery
- ClearSign Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: CLIR) has received an initial engineering order from a large independent national refiner as the first phase of a project to retrofit two process heaters for twenty ClearSign Core burners in one of their California refineries.
- "This is expected to be our largest process burner project to date, and it is also our first order from this large, independent US refiner," said Jim Deller, CEO of ClearSign.
- The project will consist of multiple phases like other announced process burner projects.
- The first is this order, which consists of engineering, drafting, and CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) modelling of ClearSign Core burners operating in the destination heaters.
- The following phases of this project will include a physical "first article" full-size burner demonstration, then the supply of twenty burners to be installed in the California refinery heaters.
- Price Action: CLIR shares are trading higher by 12% at $1.68 on the last check Tuesday.
