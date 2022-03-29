Loadsmith Partners With TuSimple For Autonomous Trucking Technology
- Autonomous driving technology company TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TSP) has partnered with Loadsmith to adopt, integrate and scale TuSimple's SAE L4 autonomous technology into their operations. Deal terms not disclosed.
- Loadsmith is a third-party logistics capacity as a service platform bridging the gap between shippers and carriers.
- The partnership is an important strategic component of Loadsmith's mission to address the driver shortage in North America.
- The partnership comes with an initial reservation of 350 units of purpose-built SAE Level 4 autonomous trucks for operation on TuSimple's autonomous freight network in 2024.
- TuSimple has over 11,500 unique mapped miles in its Autonomous Freight Network.
- Price Action: TSP shares are trading higher by 8.28% at $13.34 on the last check Tuesday.
