Hims & Hers Health Expands Skincare Offerings
- Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) has expanded its skincare collections, including a facial cleanser, moisturizer, daily SPF, spot corrector, and face oil.
- "We've listened to Hers customers' personal skincare concerns regarding their top skincare recommendations in order to provide the most personalized skincare experience possible, whether one product is used or six," said Hilary Coles, co-founder, and SVP of Brand & Innovation, Hims & Hers.
- The products are available at select CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide and on ForHims.com and ForHers.com.
- Price Action: HIMS shares are trading higher by 4.46% at $5.39 on the last check Tuesday.
