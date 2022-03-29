Hims & Hers Doubles Skincare Product Offerings With a Suite of New Products for Increased Personalized Care to Help Address Common Skincare Concerns

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (("Hims &, Hers", NYSE:HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has unveiled the expansion of both the Hims and Hers skincare collections, offering new skincare products to support a wide range of skincare concerns. This includes a facial cleanser, moisturizer, daily SPF, spot corrector and face oil.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005004/en/
Hers Clear Waters Hydrating Cleanser, Hers Hydrobounce Instant Moisturizer, Hers Fast Fader Dark Spot Corrector, Hers Effortless Glow Face Oil and Multi-Screen SPF 50 (Photo: Business Wire)
"We've listened to Hers customers' personal skincare concerns regarding their top skincare recommendations in order to provide the most personalized skincare experience possible, whether one product is used or six," said Hilary Coles, co-founder and SVP of Brand & Innovation, Hims & Hers. "With this comprehensive set of skincare products that has been formulated to avoid irritants and unnecessary fragrances, we are able to offer more options to help support women through their own skincare journeys."
The new skincare products will include:
- Hers Clear Waters Hydrating Cleanser and Hims High Tide Hydrating Cleanser: Hydrating cleansers designed to use twice daily to remove impurities while hydrating the skin
- Hers Hydrobounce Instant Moisturizer: A twice-daily moisturizing cream for smoothing the appearance of fine lines and hydrating skin
- Hers Fast Fader Dark Spot Corrector: A dark spot treatment created to visibly fade hyperpigmentation like acne scars and dark spots
- Hers Effortless Glow Face Oil: An 8-oil botanical blend to nourish the skin and lock in moisture
- Multi-Screen SPF 50: A 100% mineral sunscreen to help decrease the risk of premature aging caused by the sun and blue light when used as directed with other sun protection measures. Available for both Hims and Hers customers.
These skincare products are now available at select CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide and on ForHims.com and ForHers.com.
For more information on all of Hims skin health offerings, please visit www.forhims.com/skin-care and all of Hers skin health offerings, please visit www.forhers.com/skin-care.
About Hims & Hers
Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform transforming the way healthcare is delivered. Its digital platform enables access to treatments for a broad range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. Hims & Hers connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe medications when appropriate. Prescriptions are fulfilled online through licensed pharmacies on a subscription basis, making accessing treatments simple, affordable, and straightforward. Through the Hims & Hers mobile app, consumers can access an ever-expanding range of educational programs, wellness content, community support, and other services that promote lifelong health and wellness. Hims & Hers products can also be found in tens of thousands of top retail locations in the United States. Launched in November 2017, Hims & Hers serves the entire United States and select locations in the United Kingdom. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005004/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.