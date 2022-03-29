Hims & Hers Doubles Skincare Product Offerings With a Suite of New Products for Increased Personalized Care to Help Address Common Skincare Concerns

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (("Hims &, Hers", NYSE:HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has unveiled the expansion of both the Hims and Hers skincare collections, offering new skincare products to support a wide range of skincare concerns. This includes a facial cleanser, moisturizer, daily SPF, spot corrector and face oil.

"We've listened to Hers customers' personal skincare concerns regarding their top skincare recommendations in order to provide the most personalized skincare experience possible, whether one product is used or six," said Hilary Coles, co-founder and SVP of Brand & Innovation, Hims & Hers. "With this comprehensive set of skincare products that has been formulated to avoid irritants and unnecessary fragrances, we are able to offer more options to help support women through their own skincare journeys."

The new skincare products will include:

Hers Clear Waters Hydrating Cleanser and Hims High Tide Hydrating Cleanser: Hydrating cleansers designed to use twice daily to remove impurities while hydrating the skin

Hydrating cleansers designed to use twice daily to remove impurities while hydrating the skin Hers Hydrobounce Instant Moisturizer: A twice-daily moisturizing cream for smoothing the appearance of fine lines and hydrating skin

A twice-daily moisturizing cream for smoothing the appearance of fine lines and hydrating skin Hers Fast Fader Dark Spot Corrector: A dark spot treatment created to visibly fade hyperpigmentation like acne scars and dark spots

A dark spot treatment created to visibly fade hyperpigmentation like acne scars and dark spots Hers Effortless Glow Face Oil: An 8-oil botanical blend to nourish the skin and lock in moisture

An 8-oil botanical blend to nourish the skin and lock in moisture Multi-Screen SPF 50: A 100% mineral sunscreen to help decrease the risk of premature aging caused by the sun and blue light when used as directed with other sun protection measures. Available for both Hims and Hers customers.

These skincare products are now available at select CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide and on ForHims.com and ForHers.com.

For more information on all of Hims skin health offerings, please visit www.forhims.com/skin-care and all of Hers skin health offerings, please visit www.forhers.com/skin-care.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform transforming the way healthcare is delivered. Its digital platform enables access to treatments for a broad range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. Hims & Hers connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe medications when appropriate. Prescriptions are fulfilled online through licensed pharmacies on a subscription basis, making accessing treatments simple, affordable, and straightforward. Through the Hims & Hers mobile app, consumers can access an ever-expanding range of educational programs, wellness content, community support, and other services that promote lifelong health and wellness. Hims & Hers products can also be found in tens of thousands of top retail locations in the United States. Launched in November 2017, Hims & Hers serves the entire United States and select locations in the United Kingdom. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

