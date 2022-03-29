 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 29, 2022: GameStop, Tesla, OIL ETF And More
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 29, 2022 9:30am   Comments
Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.
The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Shares have roared 88.42% over the last five trading sessions as Chairman Ryan Cohen disclosed a 100,000 share purchase. The company also shared a trademark filing for GameStop Wallet, signifying an imminent launch of its NFT marketplace.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Shares are up 84.70% over the last five trading sessions. CEO Adam Aron is interested in making more investments like the recent stake in Hycroft Mining.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Shares are up 17.34% over the last five trading sessions. An SEC filing revealed the company is interested in enabling another stock split, so it can pay dividends to its shareholders.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) The company announced last week the expanded support of the AMD Instinct ecosystem from partners including ASUS, Dell Technologies, and others.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Shares are trading 2.44% higher in Tuesday’s pre-market session after Tigress Financial maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $400 to $410.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Shares are up 101.74% over the last five trading sessions after raising $140 million from selling shares to new buyers.

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) Shares are up 49.91% over the last five trading sessions as lawmakers decide the legality of marijuana at the federal level.

Barclays Bank iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil (NYSE: OIL) Shares slumped 3.4% in pre-market trade on reports of a $590 million stake sale.

