Markets Rally To Open The Week; Tesla, Atlassian Lead The Nasdaq-100 Higher

U.S. indices rallied into the close and finished higher amid continued Russia-Ukraine concerns. A pullback in oil prices following the recent crude rally has helped ease some concerns about rising commodity costs.

The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 1.31% to 14,354; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.55% to $364.91

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.55% to $364.91 The S&P 500 traded higher by 0.71% to 4,575; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.70% to $455.86

(NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.70% to $455.86 The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 0.40% to 12,064; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.29% at $347.06

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq-100, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) and Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) were among the top gainers for the QQQ Monday.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY), Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) and Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq-100.

Elsewhere On The Street

