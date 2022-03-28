5 Stocks That Moved On Report Of Cyberattack On Ukraine's National Internet Provider

Ukrtelecom, a Ukrainian telecommunications company, said it was hit with a cyberattack on Monday that sent the company’s services down across the entire country.

What Happened: Cybersecurity watchdog NetBlocks posted data via Twitter that showed the real-time network connectivity had fallen to 13% of pre-war levels.

NetBlocks later confirmed the cyberattack, saying: “Update: Ukraine's national internet provider Ukrtelecom has confirmed a cyberattack on its core infrastructure.

"Real-time network data show an ongoing and intensifying nation-scale disruption to service, which is the most severe registered since the invasion by Russia.”

Why It Matters: Last week, President Joe Biden said his administration gathered intelligence suggesting Russia could be planning a cyberattack on the United States. He urged private cybersecurity companies to bulk up their technological capacities in the case of an attack.

