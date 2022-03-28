 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks That Moved On Report Of Cyberattack On Ukraine's National Internet Provider
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 28, 2022 3:03pm   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks That Moved On Report Of Cyberattack On Ukraine's National Internet Provider

Ukrtelecom, a Ukrainian telecommunications company, said it was hit with a cyberattack on Monday that sent the company’s services down across the entire country.

What Happened: Cybersecurity watchdog NetBlocks posted data via Twitter that showed the real-time network connectivity had fallen to 13% of pre-war levels.

NetBlocks later confirmed the cyberattack, saying: “Update: Ukraine's national internet provider Ukrtelecom has confirmed a cyberattack on its core infrastructure.

"Real-time network data show an ongoing and intensifying nation-scale disruption to service, which is the most severe registered since the invasion by Russia.”

Why It Matters: Last week, President Joe Biden said his administration gathered intelligence suggesting Russia could be planning a cyberattack on the United States. He urged private cybersecurity companies to bulk up their technological capacities in the case of an attack.

The following low float cybersecurity stocks spiked, sensitive to the news:

  • Data Storage Corp (NASDAQ: DTST)
  • Ironnet Inc (NYSE: IRNT)
  • Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ: CYRN)
  • SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S)
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp (NASDAQ: CISO)

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CYRN + CISO)

64 Biggest Movers From Friday
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Why Cyren Stock Is Trading Lower Today
9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
34 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cybersecurity Russia UkraineNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com