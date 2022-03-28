Spotify Adds Covid Content Advisory 2 Months After Backlash
- Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) added a Covid content advisory tab on podcasts and other content, CNBC reports.
- Several musicians and creators boycotted the platform for its airing of “The Joe Rogan Experience” over the alleged spread of Covid-19 vaccine misinformation.
- Spotify had promised the feature nearly two months ago.
- Medical professionals accused the host Joe Rogan of repeatedly spreading conspiracy theories about Covid-19.
- Spotify procured the exclusive streaming rights to “The Joe Rogan Experience” in a deal worth ~$200 million.
- Price Action: SPOT shares traded higher by 1.22% at $147.82 on the last check Monday.
