Spotify Adds Covid Content Advisory 2 Months After Backlash
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 2:47pm   Comments
Spotify Adds Covid Content Advisory 2 Months After Backlash
  • Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) added a Covid content advisory tab on podcasts and other content, CNBC reports.
  • Several musicians and creators boycotted the platform for its airing of “The Joe Rogan Experience” over the alleged spread of Covid-19 vaccine misinformation.
  • Spotify had promised the feature nearly two months ago. 
  • Also Read: Joe Rogan Podcast Temporarily Unavailable On Spotify, Causes Quick Uproar
  • Medical professionals accused the host Joe Rogan of repeatedly spreading conspiracy theories about Covid-19.
  • Spotify procured the exclusive streaming rights to “The Joe Rogan Experience” in a deal worth ~$200 million.
  • Price Action: SPOT shares traded higher by 1.22% at $147.82 on the last check Monday.

