Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) - P/E: 6.82 Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) - P/E: 6.83 BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) - P/E: 4.74 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) - P/E: 9.45 Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) - P/E: 4.01

BioDelivery Sciences Intl saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.07 in Q3 to $0.62 now. Innoviva's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.14, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.9. BioNTech's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $14.56, whereas in Q2, they were at 12.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has reported Q4 earnings per share at $23.72, which has increased by 54.33% compared to Q3, which was 15.37. Bio-Rad Laboratories has reported Q4 earnings per share at $3.21, which has decreased by 13.48% compared to Q3, which was 3.71.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.