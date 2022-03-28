5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) - P/E: 4.09 Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) - P/E: 5.87 Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) - P/E: 6.55 Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) - P/E: 9.99 Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) - P/E: 7.77

Newmark Group has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.65, which has increased by 30.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.5. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.24%, which has decreased by 0.02% from last quarter's yield of 0.26%.

Dynex Cap's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.45, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.54. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 9.72%, which has increased by 0.31% from 9.41% last quarter.

Forestar Group saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.85 in Q4 to $0.81 now. Most recently, Lument Finance Trust reported earnings per share at $0.11, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.06. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 7.92%, which has decreased by 1.78% from last quarter's yield of 9.7%.

Most recently, Great Ajax reported earnings per share at $0.32, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.38.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.