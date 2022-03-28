Read Why Kaixin Auto Shares Are Soaring Today
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) revealed that Beijing Camping Club Sports and Culture Communication Co Ltd (Camping Club) has agreed to order about 20,000 new energy vehicles over the next five years.
- The value of the order totals RMB6 billion ($938 million).
- Camping Club, a modern sports and leisure tourism service platform, sponsors the China International Camping Congress, an event approved by the General Administration of Sports of China.
- Price Action: KXIN shares are trading higher by 54% at $1.71 in premarket on the last check Monday.
