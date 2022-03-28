 Skip to main content

Read Why Kaixin Auto Shares Are Soaring Today
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 8:08am   Comments
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) revealed that Beijing Camping Club Sports and Culture Communication Co Ltd (Camping Club) has agreed to order about 20,000 new energy vehicles over the next five years. 
  • The value of the order totals RMB6 billion ($938 million).
  • Camping Club, a modern sports and leisure tourism service platform, sponsors the China International Camping Congress, an event approved by the General Administration of Sports of China.
  • Price Action: KXIN shares are trading higher by 54% at $1.71 in premarket on the last check Monday.

