 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Beer Maker Heineken Decides To Exit Russia
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 6:44am   Comments
Share:
Beer Maker Heineken Decides To Exit Russia
  • Brewing Giant, Heineken NV (OTC: HEINY) has decided to exit its Russian business. The company expects an impairment and other non-cash exceptional charges of €0.4 billion (~$439 million) in total.
  • The company has previously said it would halt only new investments and exports to the country.
  • "Following the previously announced strategic review of our operations, we have concluded that HEINEKEN’s ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable nor viable in the current environment," the company said in a statement.
  • Heineken has assured to pay the salaries of 1,800 employees till the end of 2022.
  • The Dutch company follows a slew of global corporations halting their operations in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
  • The exit is likely to put pressure on its Danish rival, Carlsberg A/S (OTC: CABGY) which owns Russia's biggest brewer, Baltika, Reuters reported.
  • Price Action: HEINY shares closed lower by 0.24% at $48.15 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CABGY + HEINY)

The OTCQX's Top 10 Experience A Shuffle In February
How Apple, Tesla, Meta And Other Companies Respond to Russia's Aggression Against Ukraine
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Media General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com