Tesla Chief Contracts COVID-19 Again After Germany Plant Inaugural
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 7:06am   Comments
Tesla Chief Contracts COVID-19 Again After Germany Plant Inaugural
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) chief Elon Musk admitted contracting Covid-19 again, and an asymptomatic one.
  • Musk traveled to Germany last week to inaugurate Tesla's first European car factory, which saw Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck. 
  • Musk shared his first tryst with the virus in November 2020, Bloomberg reports. He had missed out on attending SpaceX's debut launch of astronauts to the International Space Station in November 2020.
  • Tesla scheduled a similar inaugural for its Austin, Texas plant on April 7.
  • Tesla has also extended a production halt in Shanghai following the virus's resurgence.
  • Musk gained notoriety for resisting attempts to keep Tesla's U.S. car factory closed during the early days of the pandemic and for challenging the shutdowns and vaccines.
  • Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 6.17% at $1,073 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

