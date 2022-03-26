Mark Your Calendar For April 7: Elon Musk Shares Invite To Highly Anticipated Event

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is having back-to-back plant openings, potentially bringing significant production capacity online. After the grand opening of the new Giga Berlin, the EV maker is gearing up to officially open its Giga 5, situated in Austin, Texas.

What Happened: Tesla's Elon Musk on Saturday shared the invite for the Giga Austin opening on Twitter. The Giga Texas factory opening and the party, named as "Cyber Rodeo" will be held on April 7. The date was earlier communicated tentatively last month and has now been confirmed.

The invitation emails sent to Tesla owners, investors and social media influencers reportedly have an intriguing and futuristic touch to it. The map of the state of Texas was etched in blue neon lights on a green background, with Cyber Rodeo written in red neon lights. The text "Giga Texas" was written in yellow, surrounded by a rectangular octagon.

Rodeo is a sporting event where cowboys compete in riding and roping contests with their horses and cows to show off their sporting skills.

Twitter Can't Wait: Musk's tweet on the Giga Austin opening elicited a range of responses, memes and even unrelated queries, as is always the case. One Twitter user asked whether there will be horses and whether Tesla's cybertruck will make its appearance. Another wanted to know how the invites will be distributed and whether a cyber-costume is the dress code.

One of them wanted Musk to turn up, dressed with a cowboy shirt and hat. A few found the logo used in the invitation to be cool. Several memes were also shared in response to the invitation tweeted by Musk.

Why It's Important: Giga Texas is likely to be a vital cog in Tesla's scheme of things. The factory is earmarked for the manufacturing all of the company's current models as well the upcoming Cybertruck, Roadster and Semi truck.

Earlier this month, Musk gave U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh a tour of the Giga Texas factory, which was construed as the Biden administration finally coming around to embracing Tesla and acknowledging its role as the frontrunner in the EV revolution. Tesla closed Friday's session at $1,010.64, down 0.32%.

