Elon Musk's Tesla Throws Open A Dozen Roles In Germany As $5.5B Giga Berlin Gets Green Light

Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Sunday threw open over a dozen roles at its $5.5 billion Giga Berlin factory in Germany, just days after the plant received its final environmental clearance.

What Happened: “Giga Berlin is allowed to open,” Tesla posted in German on Twitter, along with a link to more than 300 job openings at the Brandenburg factory.

Giga Berlin darf eröffnen Come join the team! https://t.co/OdNeEGt5eB — Tesla (@Tesla) March 6, 2022

These include, among others, roles linked to supply chain, manufacturing, construction and facilities, engineering, information technology, environmental health and safety.

Why It Matters: Tesla on Friday secured conditional approval to start operations at Giga Berlin after months of delays due to objections related to environmental clearances.

The plant is Tesla's first European gigafactory, a key part of Musk's goals of taking on regional giants such as Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) and BMW.

Plans for Giga Berlin were first announced in 2019 and construction started a year later. It could eventually clock a 500,000 annual electric vehicle capacity.

Tesla still needs to prove that it fulfills numerous conditions, including in water use and air pollution control, Reuters reported on Friday.

Musk has said that scaling up volume production at the Berlin factory would take much longer than it took to build the factory.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 0.12% lower at $838.3 a share on Friday.