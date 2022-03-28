Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for February is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is likely to narrow to $106.0 billion in February after deepening by around $7 billion to $107.6 billion in January.
- Data on wholesale inventories for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 0.7% in the advance report for February.
- The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for March will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET. The Dallas index, which surged by 12 points to 14.0 in February, is expected to decline to 12.5 for March.
- The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 2-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
