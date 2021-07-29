 Skip to main content

First Tesla Cybertruck Bodies Pictured Under Wraps At Gigafactory Texas: Report

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 5:45pm   Comments
The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck is one of the most hotly anticipated electric pickup trucks coming to market. Tesla possibly has over 1 million pre-orders for the Cybertruck in the form of $100 refundable deposits that keep the buyer's place in line. 

Now as shared by Tesmanian, the first pictures have emerged from Gigafactory Texas that claim to show the body of the Cybertruck, wrapped in plastic.

CEO Elon Musk talked about the Cybertruck soon moving to phase beta phase of production during the second-quarter earnings call, and just days after these pictures have emerged.

See Also: Tesla Launches Full Self Driving Subscription Package At $199 Per Month, Aims To Deliver Level 5 Full Self-Driving System

While Tesla's Semi is officially delayed until 2022, the official status of the Cybertruck is still unknown. The last date for production confirmed by the company was initial deliveries by the end of 2021.

While it's still possible, and Gigafactory Texas is taking shape fast, the lack of updates from the company leaves many wondering if Tesla can hit the year-end goal.

Photo of Tesla Cybertruck courtesy of Tesla

