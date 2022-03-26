Cathie Wood Loads Up $30M Worth Of Shares In This Crypto-linked Fintech On Friday

Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management on Friday raised its exposure in cryptocurrency-linked fintech stock Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) on the dip.

The popular investment firm bought 162,291 shares —estimated to be worth $30.3 million based on Friday’s closing price— of Coinbase.

Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange, which are down 25.6% year-to-date, closed 1.8% lower at $186.7 a share on Friday.

The asset management firm has been piling up shares in the cryptocurrency exchange company’s stock that enables trading of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

See Also: Whales Send $152M Bitcoin To Coinbase In Series Of Rapid Transfers

Data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Alert showed on Friday that 2,000 BTC worth $85.6 million was sent to Coinbase from an unknown wallet. This was followed by a set of whale transfers, one of 1,045 BTC, worth $44 million, and a second transfer of 564 BTC, worth $23.7 million.

Ark Invest held 5.75 million shares of Coinbase, worth $1.09 billion, prior to Friday’s trade.

The popular stock picking firm owns shares of Coinbase via three of its six exchange-traded funds, the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW), the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF).

See Also: Cathie Wood Raised Exposure In These Three Crypto-Linked Fintech Stocks On Monday

Coinbase became a public company last year in April via a direct stock listing. Coinbase closed at a price of $328.28 per share at the end of its first day of trading in April.

Here are Ark Invest’s key trades on Friday: