Cathie Wood Loads Up $30M Worth Of Shares In This Crypto-linked Fintech On Friday
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 26, 2022 7:49am   Comments
Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management on Friday raised its exposure in cryptocurrency-linked fintech stock Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) on the dip.

The popular investment firm bought 162,291 shares —estimated to be worth $30.3 million based on Friday’s closing price— of Coinbase.

Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange, which are down 25.6% year-to-date, closed 1.8% lower at $186.7 a share on Friday.

The asset management firm has been piling up shares in the cryptocurrency exchange company’s stock that enables trading of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Alert showed on Friday that 2,000 BTC worth $85.6 million was sent to Coinbase from an unknown wallet. This was followed by a set of whale transfers, one of 1,045 BTC, worth $44 million, and a second transfer of 564 BTC, worth $23.7 million.

Ark Invest held 5.75 million shares of Coinbase, worth $1.09 billion, prior to Friday’s trade.

The popular stock picking firm owns shares of Coinbase via three of its six exchange-traded funds, the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW), the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF).

Coinbase became a public company last year in April via a direct stock listing. Coinbase closed at a price of $328.28 per share at the end of its first day of trading in April.

Here are Ark Invest’s key trades on Friday:

  • Bought 178,040 shares —estimated to be worth $20.3 million— in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) on the dip. The online video-conferencing company’s stock closed 3.2% lower at $113.9 a share on Friday and is down 38.2% year-to-date.
  • Bought 172,703 shares —estimated to be worth $21.37 million—in Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) on the dip. The stock closed 2.8% lower at $123.7 a share on Friday and is down 47% year-to-date.

