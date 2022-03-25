Whales Send $152M Bitcoin To Coinbase In Series Of Rapid Transfers

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 25, 2022 5:38 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Whales Send $152M Bitcoin To Coinbase In Series Of Rapid Transfers

A series of high-value Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) transfers to cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on Thursday.

What Happened: According to data from blockchain wallet tracker Whale Alert, 2,000 BTC worth $85.6 million was sent to Coinbase from an unknown wallet.

The transaction was followed by two more whale transfers of 1,045 BTC, worth $44 million, and 564 BTC, worth $23.7 million.

Why It Matters: Blockchain analytics firm Santiment observed that coins were moving to exchanges in “rapid fashion” as a result of a market-wide pump on Thursday.

Altcoins in particular saw a large number of inflows to exchanges, with some tokens recording exchange inflows increasing more than 10,000%.

When market participants move coins to exchanges, it is usually used as collateral when trading with leverage or transferred on-chain for the purpose of selling.

Since Coinbase doesn’t offer leverage trading on its platform, market participants speculated that the BTC transfers were for the purpose of profit-taking.

See Also: Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $31M BTC From Gemini To Binance

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Bitcoin traded at $43,997, up 2.6% in the last 24 hours at the time of writing on Friday. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was trading at $3,119, up 0.29% over the same period.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

El Salvador President Dubs Reports Of Delay In Bitcoin Bonds Issue As 'FUD'

El Salvador President Dubs Reports Of Delay In Bitcoin Bonds Issue As 'FUD'

Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, appealed to his 3.6 million Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) followers to not spread “Reuters FUD.” read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Firmly In The Green: Russia's 'Oil For Bitcoin Plan' Gives Crypto A Boost But Analyst Unsure Of Long-Term Impact

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Firmly In The Green: Russia's 'Oil For Bitcoin Plan' Gives Crypto A Boost But Analyst Unsure Of Long-Term Impact

Bitcoin and other major coins were up Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.9% to $2 trillion. read more
Gas To Bitcoin? Inside Exxon Mobil's Pilot Program To Power Cryptocurrency Mining

Gas To Bitcoin? Inside Exxon Mobil's Pilot Program To Power Cryptocurrency Mining

The leading oil producer in the U.S. is exploring using excess natural gas for cryptocurrency mining. Here’s the latest. read more
Grayscale Files For Altcoin Fund: The 7 Coins That Are Included

Grayscale Files For Altcoin Fund: The 7 Coins That Are Included

The company behind popular Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) trust funds is launching a new investment that will hold seven cryptocurrencies. Here’s a look at the new offering. read more