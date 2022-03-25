Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 25, 2022: Tilray, Sundial, Bed Bath & Beyond, And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) Shares are up 0.077% during Friday’s premarket session. Boston Consulting Group has sued GameStop after it said consulting fees valued at $30 million went unpaid. GameStop allegedly failed to take remedial actions proposed by BCG for a turnaround plan and refused to pay.

Tilray, Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) Shares are up 17.36% during Friday's premarket session on continued strength following a Thursday report indicating the House of Representatives Rules Committee has scheduled a Monday afternoon meeting to prepare a federal marijuana legalization bill for floor action.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) Shares are up 18.77% during Friday's premarket session. Cannabis companies are favorites of retail investors this week as optimism that cannabis reforms would make it easier for these companies to do business has led to a renewed interest in these stocks.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) Shares are up 7.69% during Friday’s premarket session as the company has reached a settlement with GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen. The deal will see three board members immediately added to Bed Bath & Beyond: Marjorie L. Bowen, Shelly C. Lombard and Ben Rosenzweig.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Car rental company Hertz (NASDAQ: HTZ) recently added Tesla’s Model Y to its EV offerings; as of now, only the Model 3 is available for rent at select airports.

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Hosted its GTC 2022 virtual keynote event, where CEO Jensen Huang announced several breakthrough, innovative products. Its new Grace superchip is said to have brought Nvidia into a new growth market.

Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) Shares are trading lower by 4.3% to $21.04 in Friday’s premarket session after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results and issued weak first-quarter guidance. Nio reported a fourth-quarter EPS loss of 16 cents, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 21 cents. The company also reported fourth-quarter sales of $1.55 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.53 billion.

AMC Entertainment Inc (NYSE: AMC) Shares are down 0.69% during Friday’s premarket session as the company reports a 38% stake in Hycroft Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HYMC) up from the initially reported 22%.

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Investors are hoping for positive news from Ford as it approaches its next earnings, release where analysts expect the company to post earnings of 43 cents per share.