Alphabet's Drone Division Roped In New CFO: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 8:06am   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Wing unit roped in Shannon Nash as CFO as it looked to expand its drone-delivery operations, Bloomberg reports.
  • Nash previously served as the CFO of Reputation.com Inc.
  • Wing recently promoted its CTO, Adam Woodworth, as the CEO.
  • In the first two months of 2022, it completed over 30,000 deliveries in Australia.
  • Wing competes with Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Air and United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS) to reinvent delivery services with flying drones.
  • The drone industry is in its nascent stage in the U.S.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.77% at $2,848.00 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech Media

