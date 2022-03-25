Alphabet's Drone Division Roped In New CFO: Bloomberg
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Wing unit roped in Shannon Nash as CFO as it looked to expand its drone-delivery operations, Bloomberg reports.
- Nash previously served as the CFO of Reputation.com Inc.
- Wing recently promoted its CTO, Adam Woodworth, as the CEO.
- In the first two months of 2022, it completed over 30,000 deliveries in Australia.
- Wing competes with Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Air and United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS) to reinvent delivery services with flying drones.
- The drone industry is in its nascent stage in the U.S.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.77% at $2,848.00 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
