Google Submits Fitbit's Passive Heart Rate Monitoring Feature For FDA Approval
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 2:45pm   Comments
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) has submitted data to the FDA for a new Fitbit feature that passively monitors users' heart rhythms. The approval would allow Google to market the Fitbit as a medical device in the U.S.

Fitbit announced the Fitbit Heart Study to test how accurately the device could detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) or irregular heart rhythm. 

The system uses photoplethysmography to passively track the blood flow in a user's wrist and determine if there are any concerning irregularities. 

Google said its algorithm correctly identified undiagnosed AFib 98% of the time in this study, and the company presented its results to the American Heart Association at its most recent meeting.

The FDA approved Fitbit's Sense Smartwatch in 2020 for its ability to assess AFib using built-in electrocardiogram technology. This method requires active input from the user.

The new feature would run in the background and alert people if they're showing signs of atrial fibrillation. 

The new EKG feature brings Fitbit closer to the one on Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Watch, which occasionally checks the wearer's heart rhythms and alerts them if it catches any irregularities.

Additionally, Google is launching new functionality to give users a list of available appointments when searching for a specific provider. 

Google is partnering with CVS Health Corp's (NYSE: CVS) MinuteClinic and online scheduling companies to support the new tool.

Google is also rolling out features that identify the source and context behind Youtube health videos and provide content from medical sources to stem health-related misinformation.

Price Action: GOOG shares are up 1.22% at $2,803.76 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Health Care FDA Tech General

