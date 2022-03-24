CNH Industrial Subsidiary Raven Accelerates Expansion Of Facilities
- CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) subsidiary Raven Industries is expanding its facilities to accelerate the advancement of its ag technology.
- Raven has opened a new engineering center in Scottsdale, Arizona. This location provides strong connections to Arizona State University and access to a nearby test farm.
- Raven is also planning a significant investment in expanding its Innovation Campus in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
- Raven expects the expansions to enhance development in AI, autonomy, machine learning, and core technology.
- "These expansions are a direct reflection of our commitment to autonomous development," noted John Preheim, Raven VP of Engineering.
- Price Action: CNHI shares traded higher by 1.09% at $16.65 on the last check Thursday.
