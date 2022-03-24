Joby Aviation Resumes Flight Testing Of eVTOL Aircraft
- Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) resumed flight testing of its second pre-production prototype aircraft at the pilot production facility in Marina, California.
- Joby’s internal safety review board lifted the pause on flight testing earlier this week, which it voluntarily enforced following an accident concerning the first pre-production prototype earlier this year.
- The aircraft first flew in January, having received approval to fly from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the U.S. Air Force.
- It has made a total of 38 flights, reaching speeds of more than 90 miles per hour, in support of Joby’s aircraft type certification program.
- Price Action: JOBY shares are trading lower by 4.95% at $5.29 on the last check Thursday.
