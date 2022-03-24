 Skip to main content

Joby Aviation Resumes Flight Testing Of eVTOL Aircraft
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 1:43pm   Comments
  • Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBYresumed flight testing of its second pre-production prototype aircraft at the pilot production facility in Marina, California.
  • Joby’s internal safety review board lifted the pause on flight testing earlier this week, which it voluntarily enforced following an accident concerning the first pre-production prototype earlier this year.
  • The aircraft first flew in January, having received approval to fly from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the U.S. Air Force.
  • It has made a total of 38 flights, reaching speeds of more than 90 miles per hour, in support of Joby’s aircraft type certification program.
  • Price Action: JOBY shares are trading lower by 4.95% at $5.29 on the last check Thursday.

