Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 24, 2022: Nvidia, Disney, GameStop And More

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) Shares are down 4.69% during Thursday’s premarket session as Boston Consulting Group sues GameStop, alleging $30 million in consulting fees went unpaid. GameStop allegedly failed to take remedial actions proposed by BCG for a turnaround plan and refused to pay.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Tesla filed a patent released Thursday that shows laser cleaning of debris accumulated on glass articles in vehicles, and photovoltaic assemblies. Elsewhere, Tesla is facing opposition from local community members and environmental groups over plans to host 15,000 people in a party celebrating the opening of its Texas gigafactory.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) Up 31.09% since Monday, in sympathy with GameStop as Chairman Ryan Cohen disclosed he purchased an additional 100,000 shares of GameStop.

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) hosted its GTC 2022 virtual keynote event, where CEO Jensen Huang announced several breakthrough, innovative products. Several analysts weighed in after the event with positive sentiment.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) AMD presented its (FSR2) FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 algorithm at GDC 2022. FSR2 is designed to offer significant quality improvements over FSR1. It's an all-new algorithm, not built on the existing FSR work, which means integrating the new API will require reworking some of the code.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Ford is continuing to push its EVs in Europe with the announcement of seven new green cars and a massive battery plant. The auto giant outlined new products that include a new generation of seven all-electric vehicles to move toward a green future in Europe.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) could ship up to 600,000 units of the Mac Studio and Studio Display this year, according to prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) In a blog post late Tuesday, Microsoft said hacker group Lapsus$ compromised one of its accounts, resulting in "limited access" to company systems but not the data of any Microsoft customers.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Hundreds of employees were seen walking out on Tuesday in protest over the company's tepid response to a Florida bill that would restrict discussion of gender and sexuality in schools.

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) is set to report its fourth-quarter results after markets close on Thursday. The stock was moving 2.38% higher in premarket trading.