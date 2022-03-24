Netflix Rival Adds Live Sports To Its Streaming Bouquet
- Netflix Inc's (NASDAQ: NFLX) Swedish rival NENT, which looked to foray into Britain later this year with its streaming service Viaplay, added live sports to its content line-up in the country.
- NENT also secured long-term exclusive rights in Britain to sporting events such as ice hockey, skating, and handball from various sports organizations.
- Also Read: Could A Netflix, Formula One Streaming Partnership Reach The Finish Line?
- NENT, famed for Nordic noir crime series, expanded to more than a dozen countries to compete with giant sharks like Netflix and The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Reuters reports.
- Price Action: NFLX shares traded higher by 1.39% at $379.70 premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.