Netflix Rival Adds Live Sports To Its Streaming Bouquet
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 9:01am   Comments
  • Netflix Inc's (NASDAQ: NFLX) Swedish rival NENT, which looked to foray into Britain later this year with its streaming service Viaplay, added live sports to its content line-up in the country.
  • NENT also secured long-term exclusive rights in Britain to sporting events such as ice hockey, skating, and handball from various sports organizations.
  • Also Read: Could A Netflix, Formula One Streaming Partnership Reach The Finish Line?
  • NENT, famed for Nordic noir crime series, expanded to more than a dozen countries to compete with giant sharks like Netflix and The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Reuters reports.
  • Price Action: NFLX shares traded higher by 1.39% at $379.70 premarket on the last check Thursday.

