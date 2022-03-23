 Skip to main content

Apple Users In Arizona Can Now Store And Tap Their IDs On Digital Wallet To Clear Airport Security
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 23, 2022 11:07pm   Comments
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) said on Wednesday that Arizonians can now store their driver’s license and state ID in the iPhone maker's digital wallet.

What Happened: Residents of The Grand Canyon State can present their documents on their iPhones or Apple Watch at certain TSA checkpoints in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Apple said in a statement.

A person adding a driver’s license or state ID will have to take a selfie to confirm their identity, according to Apple. 

Users will also be required to complete a series of facial and head movements during the setup. The state will take the responsibility of verification and approve the user’s request to their documents to Apple's wallet.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: Apple said it plans to roll out the feature in more states, adding that it would only be available on iPhone 8 or later models, and the Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

In September, Apple said several states such as Kentucky, Maryland, Connecticut, and Utah would allow users to add State IDs and driver’s licenses to its Wallet.

At the time, the move evoked concerns from privacy experts that singled out Apple’s lack of transparency regarding the technology.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Apple shares closed 0.8% higher at $170.21 in the regular session and rose 0.3% in the after-hours trading. 

Read Next: Apple A 'Clear Favorite' For This Analyst Now That Fed Roadmap Is Clear: Is iPhone 13 A Major Factor?

Photo courtesy: Apple 

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

