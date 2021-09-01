Apple Enables Touchless Airport Security Screening Experience
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is working with several states, of which eight states will add their driver's license or state ID to Apple Wallet on their iPhone and Apple Watch for a touchless TSA airport security screening by replacing physical wallets.
- The Transportation Security Administration will enable select airport security checkpoints and lanes in participating airports as the first locations for driver's license or state ID in Wallet.
- Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to introduce the innovation, followed by Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah. The participating state must verify the driver's license, TechCrunch reports.
- Privacy experts remain concerned over Apple's lack of transparency regarding the technology.
- Apple was in contact with some states, including California and Illinois, since 2019 about bringing digital licenses and IDs to iPhones. However, neither state was named today.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.39% at $153.90 on the last check Wednesday.
