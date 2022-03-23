Aurora Unveils Test Fleet Of Autonomous Toyota Sienna Vehicles
- Aurora Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) has unveiled the test fleet of its autonomous custom-designed Toyota Sienna vehicles.
- Aurora has worked with Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) Toyota Motor North America's engineering team over the last year to refine requirements to prepare this vehicle model platform to integrate with the Aurora Driver.
- The vehicles feature Toyota's Vehicle Control Interface (VCI) and Sienna Autono-MaaS (S-AM) platform.
- Toyota S-AM is expected to be the backbone platform for the expected launch of Aurora Connect, its autonomous ride-hailing product.
- Aurora is autonomously testing the fleet on highways and suburban streets in Texas.
- Price Action: AUR shares are trading higher by 2.68% at $5.37 on the last check Wednesday.
