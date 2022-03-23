 Skip to main content

Beyond Meat, PepsiCo Launch First JV Product 'Beyond Meat Jerky'
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 2:04pm   Comments
  • Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) and PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEPlaunched Beyond Meat Jerky, the first product from the two companies' joint-venture, Planet Partnership, LLC.
  • The plant-based jerky will be rolled out at stores nationwide starting in March.
  • Beyond Meat Jerky is marinated and slow-roasted to offer the taste of beef jerky in three flavors, Original, Hot & Spicy, and Teriyaki.
  • Beyond Meat Jerky contains 10g of protein per serving, no cholesterol, and is made with plant-based ingredients like peas and mung beans, all without GMOs, soy or gluten.
  • Planet Partnership was formed in 2021 to develop, produce and market snack and beverage products made from plant-based protein.
  • Price Action: BYND shares are trading lower by 1.07% at $50.73, and PEP lower by 0.13% at $164.13 on the last check Wednesday.

