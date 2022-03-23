Diana Shipping Inks Sale, Leaseback Agreement For m/v Florida Vessel
- Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) has entered into a sale and leaseback agreement with an unaffiliated Japanese third party for the 2022 new-building Capesize dry bulk vessel, m/v Florida.
- Diana Shipping expects gross proceeds from the sale and leaseback transaction to be $50 million.
- Additionally, the company expects the delivery of m/v Florida, a 2022 Japanese new-building Capesize dry bulk vessel of ~181,500 dwt, to occur by March 29, 2022.
- Price Action: DSX shares are trading higher by 5.23% at $5.14 on the last check Wednesday.
