Diana Shipping Inks Sale, Leaseback Agreement For m/v Florida Vessel
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 1:50pm   Comments
Diana Shipping Inks Sale, Leaseback Agreement For m/v Florida Vessel
  • Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) has entered into a sale and leaseback agreement with an unaffiliated Japanese third party for the 2022 new-building Capesize dry bulk vessel, m/v Florida.
  • Diana Shipping expects gross proceeds from the sale and leaseback transaction to be $50 million.
  • Additionally, the company expects the delivery of m/v Florida, a 2022 Japanese new-building Capesize dry bulk vessel of ~181,500 dwt, to occur by March 29, 2022.
  • Price Action: DSX shares are trading higher by 5.23% at $5.14 on the last check Wednesday.

