Meme Stocks Are Running Up In After-Hours Trading As GameStop, Koss Continue Surge
Jason Shubnell , Benzinga Contributor  
March 22, 2022 7:58pm   Comments
The so-called meme stocks are at it again, with shares in several companies rising sharply higher in after-hours trading.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) is the leader of the pack, up 21% to $11.70 at press time. GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is up 16.5% to $143.50; Shares closed the regular session up nearly 31% at $123.14.

GameStop is also the most mentioned stock on Reddit's r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours.

See Also: How The Fed's Rate Increase Will Affect You

Meanwhile, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is up another 10% after closing the regular session at $18.26, good for a 15% increase. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is up a relatively modest 6%.

Cannabis stocks were on the move, too. Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) is up 15.% to $6.58, while Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC) is higher by 6.5% in the after-hours session.

At the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on April 20-21, Canopy Growth CEO David Klein will deliver the keynote speech and share his vision and valuable insights into this flourishing industry.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

