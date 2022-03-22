 Skip to main content

Etsy, Moderna Lead The S&P 500 Higher
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 4:11pm   Comments
U.S. indices finished higher Tuesday amid strength in Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) following third-quarter earnings. Investors also weighed Monday comments from Fed chair Powell suggesting the Fed would take necessary steps to curb inflation.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 1.95% to 14,108; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.97% to $356.96
  • The S&P 500 traded higher by 1.13% to 4,511; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 1.15% to $449.56
  • The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 0.66% to 11,987; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.78% at $348.12

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) were among the top gainers for the SPY Tuesday.

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY), Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) and Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Nvidia Corporation's (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang announced a slew of new product and initiatives at the keynote address of the GTC 2022 virtual conference, which goes with the tagline "Hopped Up."... Read More

The SPY opened higher on Tuesday and was running up over 1% intraday, which helped the ETF to blast through resistance at the 200-day simple moving average (SMA)... Read More

Real estate can be one of the best ways to hedge against inflation, but buying and selling property, houses, businesses or other real-world real estate is impractical for many smaller investors… Read More

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

