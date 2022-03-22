Etsy, Moderna Lead The S&P 500 Higher

U.S. indices finished higher Tuesday amid strength in Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) following third-quarter earnings. Investors also weighed Monday comments from Fed chair Powell suggesting the Fed would take necessary steps to curb inflation.

The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 1.95% to 14,108; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.97% to $356.96

(NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 1.97% to $356.96 The S&P 500 traded higher by 1.13% to 4,511; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 1.15% to $449.56

(NASDAQ: SPY) gained 1.15% to $449.56 The Dow Jones composite finished higher by 0.66% to 11,987; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) finished higher by 0.78% at $348.12

Here are the day's winners and losers from the S&P 500, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) were among the top gainers for the SPY Tuesday.

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY), Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) and Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) were among the top losers for the S&P 500.

Elsewhere On The Street

