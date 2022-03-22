 Skip to main content

Kroger Partners With NVIDIA For AI Services
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 3:16pm   Comments
  • Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) has entered into a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) for Artificial Intelligence-enabled applications and services.
  • The parties will build a state-of-art AI lab and demonstration center to expand Kroger's freshness initiatives and improve shipping logistics.
  • The lab will be located in Kroger's Cincinnati-based headquarters office. It will use NVIDIA AI Enterprise software for retail, Omniverse Enterprise for digital twin simulations, and cuOpt for logistics.
  • The initial installation will use nine NVIDIA DGX A100 systems, InfiniBand networking, and RTX workstations to gather insights on the grocer's nearly 2,800 stores across the U.S.
  • Price Action: KR shares are trading higher by 1.63% at $56.59, and NVDA lower by 0.50% at $266.00 on the last check Tuesday.

