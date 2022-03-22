Toyota Partners With ChargePoint For EV Charging Solutions
- Toyota Motor Corp's (NYSE: TM) Toyota Motor North America has partnered with ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) for EV charging solutions.
- Toyota is in preparation for launching its all-new 2023 bZ4X battery electric SUV later this year.
- bZ4X customers will have the option to purchase a ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger for home charging.
- The home charger can charge up to 25 miles of range per hour and fully charge the battery when plugged in overnight.
- ChargePoint also offers a public network of Level 2 and Level 3 (DC fast) chargers, including roaming partner stations.
- Price Action: TM shares are trading higher by 0.71% at $173.02, and CHPT higher by 1.71% at $18.44 on the last check Tuesday.
