Toyota Partners With ChargePoint For EV Charging Solutions
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 2:30pm   Comments
Toyota Partners With ChargePoint For EV Charging Solutions
  • Toyota Motor Corp's (NYSE: TM) Toyota Motor North America has partnered with ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) for EV charging solutions.
  • Toyota is in preparation for launching its all-new 2023 bZ4X battery electric SUV later this year.
  • bZ4X customers will have the option to purchase a ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger for home charging.
  • The home charger can charge up to 25 miles of range per hour and fully charge the battery when plugged in overnight.
  • ChargePoint also offers a public network of Level 2 and Level 3 (DC fast) chargers, including roaming partner stations.
  • Price Action: TM shares are trading higher by 0.71% at $173.02, and CHPT higher by 1.71% at $18.44 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts General

