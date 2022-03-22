Why Boeing Is On the Radar Of Retail Investors Today

Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) is seeing high interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Tuesday.

What Happened: The stock is in the fourth position among the most-discussed stock on the forum with 106 mentions at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Boeing is also trending in the fourth spot on Stocktwits.

Why It Matters: Shares of Boeing tumbled as much as 6.3% in Monday’s intraday trade before paring losses, following news that a Boeing 737-800NG plane carrying 132 people crashed in China’s southwestern province of Guangxi.

The 737-800 NG, or Next Generation is part of the Boeing single-aisle family, which preceded the 737 Max.

The news about the crash comes just as Boeing is preparing to re-enter the 737 Max into commercial service in China’s lucrative aviation market.

Price Action: Boeing shares closed 3.6% lower in Monday’s regular trading session at $185.90 and further lost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $185.50.

Photo by Steve Lynes on Wikimedia