Why Boeing Is On the Radar Of Retail Investors Today

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 2:48am   Comments
Why Boeing Is On the Radar Of Retail Investors Today

Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) is seeing high interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Tuesday.

What Happened: The stock is in the fourth position among the most-discussed stock on the forum with 106 mentions at press time, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Boeing is also trending in the fourth spot on Stocktwits.

See Also: How To Buy Boeing (BA) Stock

Why It Matters: Shares of Boeing tumbled as much as 6.3% in Monday’s intraday trade before paring losses, following news that a Boeing 737-800NG plane carrying 132 people crashed in China’s southwestern province of Guangxi.

The 737-800 NG, or Next Generation is part of the Boeing single-aisle family, which preceded the 737 Max.

The news about the crash comes just as Boeing is preparing to re-enter the 737 Max into commercial service in China’s lucrative aviation market.

Price Action: Boeing shares closed 3.6% lower in Monday’s regular trading session at $185.90 and further lost 0.2% in the after-hours session to $185.50.

Read Next: Ford To Idle Production At Some Plants In Europe Due to Chip Shortage, Russia-Ukraine War

Photo by Steve Lynes on Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 737 MAX airplanesNews Best of Benzinga

