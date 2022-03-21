 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Users Experiencing Outages
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 21, 2022 3:17pm   Comments
Share:
Apple Users Experiencing Outages

Users of products and services from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) have been experiencing outages this afternoon.

What Happened: Complaints about outages began to appear at around 12:00 p.m. EDT. As of 2:45 p.m. EDT, Apple's system status page reported 23 current outages on products including App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Find My iPhone, iTunes Store, Maps, Podcasts and Radio.

Apple’s status page for developers was briefly down, but has since been restored and shows ongoing outages. The Downdetector site also reported outages impacting iCloud, iMessage and other Apple-related platforms.

See Also: Why Did Twitter Suspend Babylon Bee? (Hint: It Involves Rachel Levine)

What Else Happened: According to a Bloomberg report citing Apple employees who asked not to be identified, the problems are disrupting the remote work by company employees and the transactions within the Apple retail stores. The company’s workforce is also experiencing problems accessing Apple’s internal website.

Apple informed its staff that the disruptions stemmed from domain name system (DNS) problems, according to Bloomberg. The Apple Support page on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) made no mention of the outages

Bloomberg also noted that customer complaints were also being registered around the same time with Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG, GOOGL) search engine and with several wireless carriers, although the level of complaints were much lower than those recorded for Apple.

Photo: Pexels / Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

The 3 Top Features Tesla Model Y Owners Want In Their EVs
Why Does Apple News Show Me Certain News And Media Outlets, And Doesn't Bring Up Others?
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Facebook Parent Meta Employees Seek Greener Pastures Post Stock Meltdown
What Do The Lead Times For Apple's New iPhone SE Tell Us About Demand?
Match Unveils New Dating App - This Time For 'Single Parents'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Apple Apple TV+ downdetector iPhone outagesNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com