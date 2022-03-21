Apple Users Experiencing Outages

Users of products and services from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) have been experiencing outages this afternoon.

What Happened: Complaints about outages began to appear at around 12:00 p.m. EDT. As of 2:45 p.m. EDT, Apple's system status page reported 23 current outages on products including App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Find My iPhone, iTunes Store, Maps, Podcasts and Radio.

Apple’s status page for developers was briefly down, but has since been restored and shows ongoing outages. The Downdetector site also reported outages impacting iCloud, iMessage and other Apple-related platforms.

What Else Happened: According to a Bloomberg report citing Apple employees who asked not to be identified, the problems are disrupting the remote work by company employees and the transactions within the Apple retail stores. The company’s workforce is also experiencing problems accessing Apple’s internal website.

Apple informed its staff that the disruptions stemmed from domain name system (DNS) problems, according to Bloomberg. The Apple Support page on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) made no mention of the outages

Bloomberg also noted that customer complaints were also being registered around the same time with Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG, GOOGL) search engine and with several wireless carriers, although the level of complaints were much lower than those recorded for Apple.

Photo: Pexels / Pixabay