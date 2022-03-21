 Skip to main content

The 3 Top Features Tesla Model Y Owners Want In Their EVs
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 2:46pm   Comments
Tesla's all-electric Model Y SUV has managed to rise up in the ranks to rival the sales of the company's hugely popular Model 3 EV sedan.

A survey by Tesla production and sales tracker TroyTeslike unearthed a few features some Model Y would owners want to see in their vehicle.

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto: Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) CarPlay/Android Auto was the top feature requested by Tesla owners, the survey of 4,908 Model Y owners showed.

CarPlay is an Apple standard, and when an iPhone is connected to CarPlay, a user can get turn-by-turn directions, make calls, send and receive messages and listen to music. 

Some of the Tesla drivers seemed to want Apple Music integration and not necessarily the full CarPlay.

Android Auto is Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) version of CarPlay and it serves as an in-car assistant, allowing a user to control features like navigation, maps, calls, text messages and music.

In reply to the tweet on the survey findings, some Twitterati found the mention of CarPlay/Android Auto amusing. One of them said that if owners have asked for these systems, it would represent a downgrade. 

"Shoppers just have no experience with how dramatically better the Tesla infotainment system is than Apple/Android," one Twitter poster said.

Head-Up Display: The second most sought after feature in a Model Y vehicle was head-up display (HUD). A HUD is a transparent display that is mounted on the car's dashboard and displays important data and information for drivers, without them having to divert from their usual viewing position.

Air Suspension: Some Model Y owners also said they want air suspension. Air suspension is a type of vehicle suspension that uses pressurized air in order to achieve smooth driving. It is powered by an electric pump or compressor to pump air into flexible bellows.

Other Features: The survey registered considerable interest in a 360-degree bird's eye view and ventilated seats as well.

Related Link: EV Week In Review: Musk Muses Over 'Master Plan Part 3,' Price Hikes Order Of Day Amid Input Cost Inflation, Ford Lays Out Europe EV Plans And More

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

