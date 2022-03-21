Capri Holdings Appoints Emmanuel Gintzburger As Versace CEO
- Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) has appointed Emmanuel Gintzburger as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Versace, effective September 12, 2022.
- Gintzburger will report to John D. Idol, Chairman, and CEO of Capri Holdings.
- Gintzburger joins Versace from Alexander McQueen, where he served as CEO since May 2016.
- Late last year, Capri Holdings selected Cedric Wilmotte as Interim CEO of Versace and continued its search for a permanent replacement for Jonathan Akeroyd, departing CEO of Versace, who will leave the brand on March 31, 2022.
- Price Action: CPRI shares are trading lower by 1.76% at $54.46 on the last check Monday.
