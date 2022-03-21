 Skip to main content

Knightscope Inks Additional Contract With Existing Hospital Client
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 1:59pm   Comments
Knightscope Inks Additional Contract With Existing Hospital Client
  • Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) signed another contract with an existing hospital client. Cross-selling is selling an additional product or service to a current client. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The new contract will utilize a K5 Autonomous Security Robot to patrol the parking lots of a 206-bed medical center that serves as a care facility for nearly 3 million healthcare members throughout Northern California.
  • The client has identified six potential additional cross-selling opportunities.
  • Price Action: KSCP shares are trading lower by 4.03% at $5.16 on the last check Monday.

