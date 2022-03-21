Knightscope Inks Additional Contract With Existing Hospital Client
- Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) signed another contract with an existing hospital client. Cross-selling is selling an additional product or service to a current client. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The new contract will utilize a K5 Autonomous Security Robot to patrol the parking lots of a 206-bed medical center that serves as a care facility for nearly 3 million healthcare members throughout Northern California.
- The client has identified six potential additional cross-selling opportunities.
- Price Action: KSCP shares are trading lower by 4.03% at $5.16 on the last check Monday.
