 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Parker-Hannifin Offers Remedies In Bid For EU Clearance Of Meggitt Deal: Reuters
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 9:43am   Comments
Share:
Parker-Hannifin Offers Remedies In Bid For EU Clearance Of Meggitt Deal: Reuters
  • Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) has offered remedies to secure EU antitrust approval for its £6.3 billion bid for British rival Meggitt plc (OTC: MEGGF), reported Reuters.
  • RelatedParker-Hannifin To Acquire Meggitt For ~£6.3B
  • The EU competition enforcer extended its deadline for a decision to April 11 from March 28.
  • The regulator will seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to clear the deal, demand more, or open a four-month-long investigation.
  • The report noted that Meggitt's customers include Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY).
  • Also Read: Parker-Hannifin Clocks 12% Revenue Growth In Q2; Raises FY22 Guidance
  • Price Action: PH shares traded higher by 0.10% at $290.68 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PH)

A Bearish Sign Appears On Parker Hannifin's Chart
CPI Aerostructures Names Dorith Hakim As Chief Executive
Parker Hannifin Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
Parker-Hannifin Clocks 12% Revenue Growth In Q2; Raises FY22 Guidance
Parker Hannifin: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com