Parker-Hannifin Offers Remedies In Bid For EU Clearance Of Meggitt Deal: Reuters

- Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) has offered remedies to secure EU antitrust approval for its £6.3 billion bid for British rival Meggitt plc (OTC: MEGGF), reported Reuters.
- The EU competition enforcer extended its deadline for a decision to April 11 from March 28.
- The regulator will seek feedback from rivals and customers before deciding whether to clear the deal, demand more, or open a four-month-long investigation.
- The report noted that Meggitt's customers include Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY).
- Price Action: PH shares traded higher by 0.10% at $290.68 on the last check Monday.
