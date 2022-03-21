 Skip to main content

Guess? Signs $175M Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 7:26am   Comments
Guess? Signs $175M Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement
  • Guess? Inc (NYSE: GES) has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) to repurchase $175 million of its common stock.
  • Under the ASR, the company will pay $175 million and receive an initial delivery of shares on March 21, 2022. 
  • The final settlement of the ASR is expected to happen in the third quarter of 2022.
  • "Guess is executing on a clearly defined business transformation strategy that is delivering strong operational performance and solid financial results," said CEO Carlos Alberini.
  • Price Action: GES shares are trading higher by 4.06% at $22.29 in premarket on the last check Monday.

