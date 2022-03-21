 Skip to main content

Ford CEO Praises Customer For Using Transit Van To Rescue Moms, Babies In Ukraine
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 21, 2022 1:28am   Comments
Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley on Monday praised a Transit Van customer for using the wagon to rescue stranded mothers and babies in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion.

What Happened: Farley shared his appreciation on the microblogging site Twitter, reposting a screenshot of a customer in which the rescuer details his mission on a rented Ford vehicle. 

Detroit resident James Johnson, who owns an F-150 pickup, said it was “reassuring to have rented a reliable Ford truck,” for the rescue mission in Ukraine and around Poland.

Farley thanked Johnson for sharing his story and the rescue mission. 

Why It Matters: Ford, General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) and Renault Group (OTC: RNLSY) are among several global automakers that have seen production hit following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ford has suspended operations in Russia. It runs three assembly plants as part of a joint venture with Russian Sollers.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk rushed to help Ukraine with SpaceX’s satellite-based internet terminals Starlink to establish communication in the war-ravaged nation.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 3.8% higher at $905.4 a share on Friday.

Photo courtesy: Ford Motor Co

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Jim Farley Russia-Ukraine War Transit vanNews Politics General Best of Benzinga

