General Dynamics Secures $4.5B User Facing And Data Center Services Contract
- General Dynamics Corp's (NYSE: GD) business unit General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), has secured the User Facing and Data Center Services (UDS) contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).
- UDS is a single-award IDIQ contract with a $4.5 billion ceiling and a 10-year ordering period.
- GDIT will provide hybrid cloud services, including commercial clouds and data centers, innovative IT design, engineering, implementation, and operations and sustainment to NGA and its mission partners.
- The technology implementation also helps the IT infrastructure at NGA's new campus in St. Louis, Next NGA West.
- Price Action: GD shares are trading lower by 0.51% at $229.34 on the last check Friday.
