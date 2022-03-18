Tantech Raises $10M Via Equity Offering
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) has closed an underwritten public offering of 20 million common shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase common shares.
- The company expects gross proceeds of about $10 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.
- The pre-funded warrants are offered at the same $0.50 price per share as the common shares.
- Tantech will use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.
- Aegis Capital Corp acted as Sole Bookrunner for the offering.
- Price Action: TANH shares are trading higher by 6.43% at $0.54 on the last check Friday.
