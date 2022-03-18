 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tantech Raises $10M Via Equity Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 11:41am   Comments
Share:
Tantech Raises $10M Via Equity Offering
  • Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) has closed an underwritten public offering of 20 million common shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase common shares.
  • The company expects gross proceeds of about $10 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.
  • The pre-funded warrants are offered at the same $0.50 price per share as the common shares.
  • Tantech will use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.
  • Aegis Capital Corp acted as Sole Bookrunner for the offering.
  • Price Action: TANH shares are trading higher by 6.43% at $0.54 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TANH)

80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Lower; Fed Boosts Interest Rates
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Jumps 350 Points; CarParts.com Shares Drop
61 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
40 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Why Are Tantech Holdings Shares Plunging Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Offerings General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com